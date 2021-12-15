A Lawton man is wanted by the law for allegations he pulled out a knife when busted for being where he wasn’t supposed to be.
Police said he was deterred from stabbing a woman by a man wielding a gun.
Lawton Police Detective Aaron Molloy was called Dec. 8 to the Executive Inn, 3134 Cache Road, regarding an assault with a dangerous weapon report.
A motel employee said she’d seen Mason John Dickey at the property. She’d previously banned him from the property and she went to confront him and tell him to leave, according to the probable cause affidavit. Another employee joined her to make sure he left.
She told Molloy that Dickey began cussing and arguing with her before he pulled a folding pocketknife out and flipped it open, exposing the blade, the affidavit states. She said he charged at her and the other employee.
The other employee pulled out his handgun, pointed it at Dickey and ordered him to drop the knife, according to the affidavit. Dickey dropped the knife and left.
On Monday, the Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant charging Dickey, 31, of Lawton, with assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. Due to two prior felony convictions, he faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Dickey was convicted in Comanche County in January 2013 of two felony counts of second-degree burglary, records indicate.