A Lawton woman is in jail on $100,000 combined bond for allegations she sold methamphetamine to an undercover detective.
A man traveling with her when she was pulled over is in jail for $75,000, accused of having a gun he shouldn’t have.
Amanda Rae Coulter, 31, made her initial appearances Friday in Comanche County District Court. In the first case, she was charged with a single count of distribution of a controlled substance, records indicate. The second case included a felony charge of trafficking in illegal drugs as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The distribution charge is punishable by up to seven years in prison. Trafficking, however, is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
According to the probable cause affidavit, A Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit detective reached out to Coulter on July 15 to try and buy an ounce of meth. He’d previously bought 28.5 grams of meth from her.
A deal was set up and Coulter met the detective at a parking lot at Southwest 11th Street and Lee Boulevard later that day. The detective said Coulter dropped a box containing the 28.5 grams of meth with him for $360, the affidavit states.
The trafficking allegation follows a July 26 traffic stop of Coulter for a broken windshield, according to the affidavit. A K-9 open-air sniff of her vehicle was positive for drugs. During a search of Coulter, police found a baggie with 6.39 grams of meth inside.
A search of the car turned up a bag with two baggies of meth inside, one weighing 38.9 grams and the other, 28.9 grams, the affidavit states. Several pills and a broken pipe used to smoke meth also were recovered.
Brandon Dewayne Goss was a passenger in the vehicle during the traffic stop. Once the dog hit on drugs in the car, he too was taken from the vehicle. Goss admitted he had a capped syringe used for shooting up meth in his pocket, according to the affidavit. A 9mm handgun also was found inside the vehicle and during questioning, investigators learned the gun belonged to Goss.
Goss, 42, of Cache, also made his initial court appearance Friday where he was charged with possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.
Goss has prior felony convictions in Comanche County from July 6 for conspiracy to traffic in meth and for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Coulter is held on two separate $50,000 bonds and Goss on a $75,000 bond. They each return to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 14 for their preliminary hearing conferences.