Police said a woman entered a downward spiral, first with drunk driving that continued into belligerence and, ultimately, jail.
Lawton police were called shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday to the 900 block of Southwest 7th on the report of a female ramming a vehicle into houses and hitting a car. They arrived to find Delana Bell arguing with another person, according to the probable cause affidavit. Her eyes were red and watery, her speech was slurred, and she smelled of alcohol, according to Sgt. Brandon Newhouse.
A woman told the officer Bell had hit her Buick parked in the street and had several near misses with other vehicles and a tree, the affidavit states. She said Bell stopped at her house and began fighting with the maintenance man, striking him in the face. Newhouse said there was swelling to the man’s face and left ear.
When told she was being arrested, Newhouse said Bell resisted his commands to get into the patrol unit. With another officer’s assistance, Bell was loaded inside but not before kicking Newhouse in the chest twice, according to the affidavit. Once she was placed in the unit, Newhouse said she spit on him.
Once at the police station, Bell declined to take the state’s blood-alcohol test, the affidavit states. It was learned she doesn’t have a driver’s license and has a prior DUI conviction.