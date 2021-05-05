DUNCAN — A 37-year-old Lawton man is in a Stephens County jail on $50,000 bond after he was accused of kicking and spitting blood on police officers while, investigators said, he was drunk and belligerent.
Ross Alan Chittom made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received two felony charges of assault and battery on a police officer as well as misdemeanor counts of public intoxication and threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate. The assault charges are punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
Chittom was arrested following a series of April 29 incidents at Lake Humphrey in Stephens County.
According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were called shortly before 9 p.m. to the Antler Road campground after EMTs requested help in dealing with a “highly intoxicated” man.
An EMT said this was the second call regarding an older man needing medical attention. He was intoxicated and has a long history of mental issues, the affidavit states. He said when responders tried to treat him, he walked off with Chittom, who was also causing problems. He kept getting in the faces of the responders and yelled and screamed at them, the EMT said.
Chittom was found sitting on the tailgate of a pickup next to a tent holding two beers, according to the affidavit. He was “being very belligerent and yelling, ‘Here I am, I didn’t do anything wrong.” He was told he was breaking the law by drinking at a city lake. The news wasn’t taken well, according to investigators.
Unsteady on his feet, Chittom yelled through slurred speech while walking towards the officers, according to Duncan Police Officer Connor Newman. He was put into handcuffs and sat down at a picnic table. A K9 officer was given a command in Dutch, but Chittom misunderstood and became irate and said another officer called him a liar and cussed him in another language, the affidavit states. He was put into a police car.
The older man was located. He said he wanted away from Chittom because he was becoming “extremely violent toward him,” according to the affidavit. He was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital for treatment.
While impounding Chittom’s truck, he became very angry and began slamming his head into the cage, Newman said. When the officer opened the back door to try and calm the man down, a blood covered Chittom is accused of diving out of the backseat, the affidavit states.
Newman said while restraining Chittom, the bloody man kicked him and three firefighters at the scene. He is also accused of punching Newman in the leg and of kicking another officer before he was constrained in the police car, according to the affidavit. While on the way to the hospital, Newman said Chittom leaned forward and spit blood through the cage and onto the back of his head. He also threatened to “kill you,” Newman said.
Once at the hospital, Chittom looked at Newman’s name tag and said, “Newman as soon as I get the chance I am going to (expletive) kill you,” several times, the affidavit states. Once treated for the injuries to his head, Chittom was booked into the Stephens County Detention Center.
Chittom returns to court at 9 a.m. June 16 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate. As part of his bond condition, he is to have no contact with any witnesses.