A Wednesday morning report of an attempted carjacking led to the Tasering and arrest of a man.
It began when Lawton Police Office Mike Boudreaux was finishing a call around 3:30 a.m. at the Apache C-Store, 2405 E. Gore. The officer said a security guard from Apache Casino told him there’d just been an attempted carjacking in the casino parking lot. According to the report, he said the suspect was about to leave and pointed to a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer that was at the stop light readying to turn west onto East Gore Boulevard.
Boudreaux pulled over the SUV at Southeast 20th Street and Gore Boulevard and noticed there were two people inside. He reported hearing the passenger yelling. He took the driver from the vehicle.
As another LPD officer arrived to assist, Boudreaux said he gave the passenger commands that would not be complied with. The young man had to be forcibly removed from the SUV but he continued resisting police orders, the report states. When officers tried to put his hands behind his back, the man wrestled with officers and Boudreaux said he had to Taser him in the lower back and he was able to be handcuffed.
While detained, the man continued yelling at officers and refused to follow commands, the report states. Boudreaux reported the man had a “strong odor of alcoholic beverage.”
The officer spoke with the driver who said he’d come to the casino to pick up his son, the passenger. He said he was unaware of a possible carjacking incident.
While trying to speak with the young man, Boudreaux said he yelled at him before saying he didn’t want to speak with the officer. The man was arrested for resisting police. He refused to get inside the patrol unit and, according to the report, it took three officers to get him inside for transport to jail.
The security guard told Boudreaux that he’d seen the attempted carjacking via the casino’s security video. He said the young man got into a gold Trailblazer before it began to leave the parking lot. According to the report, the possible victim left the area without the unwanted passenger before being able to speak with security.
The suspect pleaded guilty June 15 in Comanche County District Court to felony charges of larceny of automobile and escape from arrest or detention, court records indicate. He admitted to stealing a City of Lawton vehicle and going on the run for a few days while serving as a trusty in July 2019.
According to his sentence handed down by District Judge Irma Newburn, the man received a five-year deferred sentence for the larceny charge and was ordered to serve six months in the Comanche County Detention Center for the second count. He was credited for time served and released.