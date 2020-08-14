A call to police about a missing woman ended up with the arrest of a man for allegations of rape and kidnapping.
Lawton police were called Wednesday to a home in the 900 block of Southwest 25th Street to conduct a welfare check on a woman who was with her brother inside the residence. According to the police, the woman’s brother said he’d been looking for his sister since the night before.
He had been on his way to pick her up from a local restaurant, but she, instead, chose to walk home. She never made it, according to the report. He called the police to file a missing person report and police were able to ping her cellphone to the area of Southwest 25th Street and H Avenue, the report states.
The brother had found his sister at a home and she told him the suspect raped her at a house south of their location, the report states. He said he knew the suspect and where he lived and called police for assistance.
The woman said she’d left a restaurant at 517 E. Gore around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to walk home. Once she made it to EZ-GO at West Gore Boulevard and 24th Street, she asked the suspect for a ride home. According to the report, he drove her to his house where they went inside and “drank a couple of beers, and then he (suspect) did sexually assault her.”
The woman was taken to Jefferson County Hospital in Waurika for a SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) exam.
The suspect was picked up that night by police and taken to the station for an interview. Following questioning, the man was arrested for rape and kidnapping as well as for two outstanding Cotton County warrants, the report states.