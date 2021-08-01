Police responses to Lavish Lounge in 2021
Lawton Police responses in 2021 to emergency calls to the Lavish Lounge, 1015 SW Park:
•July 17, 2021: 4 a.m.
Police responded to a shots fired call at the Lavish Lounge. Several vehicles were seen leaving the parking lot and a blood trail was found leading from the front of the business to the parking lot. Officers found several shell casings in the vicinity. One person was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm.
•June 27, 2021: 4 a.m.
Police called out on shooting call. Bullet grazed woman’s leg as she was standing outside the building facing the door. She heard a gunshot come from the east side of the building. She went inside the building and as sprayed with mace by the security personnel who were trying to break up a fight.
•May 15, 2021: 5:05 a.m.
People screaming and fighting. Business owner across the street said she has to check on her business because of the “hood bar.”
•April 3, 2021: 3:33 a.m.
Neighbor reported hearing several shots.
•April 3, 2021: 2:23 a.m.
Shooting with intent to kill:
Police responded to multiple shots fired. Lounge owner said nothing happened except a minor scuffle.
2:45 a.m.: Police called to local hospital on two gunshot victims who had arrived from Lavish Lounge.
3:30 a.m.: A third shooting victim arrived at the hospital.
Vehicle had multiple bullet holes to hood, front panels and windshield area.
•March 27, 2021: 3:20 a.m.
Dispatch advised of multiple calls of gunfire at Lavish Lounge. Victim said he was shot in the back by an unknown suspect. A vehicle was struck twice by gunfire.
•March 14, 2021: 4:07 a.m.
A lot of people in parking lot yelling and throwing things. One shot heard from parking lot.
•March 13, 2021: 2:36 a.m.
Police called on disturbance possibly involving a firearm. When police arrived, said several large groups of people and cars were leaving the property.
3:04 a.m.: Police called back on report of a female kidnapped inside the business. Gunshots were heard coming from two vehicles leaving the business.
•3:20 a.m.: Call of someone broke a bunch of windows. Owner shot a vehicle because he thought a woman threw a rock.
•Jan. 17, 2021: 1 p.m.
Woman went to police station and reported that her purse was stolen while she was at the venue and her vehicle had been stolen.
4:38 a.m.: Police advised they were going to shut down Lavish Lounge. Will advise what other units will be out there. Shots fired by police killed man.