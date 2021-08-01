Police responses to Lavish Lounge in 2021

Lawton Police responses in 2021 to emergency calls to the Lavish Lounge, 1015 SW Park:

•July 17, 2021: 4 a.m.

Police responded to a shots fired call at the Lavish Lounge. Several vehicles were seen leaving the parking lot and a blood trail was found leading from the front of the business to the parking lot. Officers found several shell casings in the vicinity. One person was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm.

•June 27, 2021: 4 a.m.

Police called out on shooting call. Bullet grazed woman’s leg as she was standing outside the building facing the door. She heard a gunshot come from the east side of the building. She went inside the building and as sprayed with mace by the security personnel who were trying to break up a fight.

•May 15, 2021: 5:05 a.m.

People screaming and fighting. Business owner across the street said she has to check on her business because of the “hood bar.”

•April 3, 2021: 3:33 a.m.

Neighbor reported hearing several shots.

•April 3, 2021: 2:23 a.m.

Shooting with intent to kill:

Police responded to multiple shots fired. Lounge owner said nothing happened except a minor scuffle.

2:45 a.m.: Police called to local hospital on two gunshot victims who had arrived from Lavish Lounge.

3:30 a.m.: A third shooting victim arrived at the hospital.

Vehicle had multiple bullet holes to hood, front panels and windshield area.

•March 27, 2021: 3:20 a.m.

Dispatch advised of multiple calls of gunfire at Lavish Lounge. Victim said he was shot in the back by an unknown suspect. A vehicle was struck twice by gunfire.

•March 14, 2021: 4:07 a.m.

A lot of people in parking lot yelling and throwing things. One shot heard from parking lot.

•March 13, 2021: 2:36 a.m.

Police called on disturbance possibly involving a firearm. When police arrived, said several large groups of people and cars were leaving the property.

3:04 a.m.: Police called back on report of a female kidnapped inside the business. Gunshots were heard coming from two vehicles leaving the business.

•3:20 a.m.: Call of someone broke a bunch of windows. Owner shot a vehicle because he thought a woman threw a rock.

•Jan. 17, 2021: 1 p.m.

Woman went to police station and reported that her purse was stolen while she was at the venue and her vehicle had been stolen.

4:38 a.m.: Police advised they were going to shut down Lavish Lounge. Will advise what other units will be out there. Shots fired by police killed man.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you