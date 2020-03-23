Between 10:30 and 11 a.m. on Monday, the Lawton Police Department received a call from an employee at Southwest Oklahoma Federal Credit Union, 6714 W. Gore, LPD Public Relations Officer Timothy Jenkins said. The employee said a man had driven up to the drive-thru window passed the teller a note demanding money. The driver did not have any firearms, though the employee said there appeared to be a suspicious package in the front seat. The teller then gave the man fake money, which Jenkins said is supposedly traceable. The suspect then drove off.
The Constitution will distribute additional information as it becomes available. If anyone has information about the incident or suspect, call the Lawton Police Dept. at 355-4636.