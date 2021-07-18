Police reported an overnight shooting at a south Lawton venue that has been a hotbed for gunfire this year.
Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer, said detectives are investigating the shooting that happened outside the Lavish Lounge, 1015 SW Park.
Police were called on the report of several gunshots fired and were marking evidence that included shell casings left at the scene. Grubbs said there were no reports of injuries, however, when a pool of blood was discovered, the Criminal Investigation Division was alerted. They remained at the scene until around 4 a.m., he said.
An unidentified victim drove himself to a local hospital, according to Grubbs. His injury is non-life-threatening. He hasn’t offered much information about what happened to investigators.
This is far from the first time police have investigated gunplay at the venue which is permitted as a food establishment. It has become known as a late-night attraction that doesn’t serve alcohol but allows its patrons to bring beverages.
Counting the latest incident, there have been at least 10 calls for police to respond to gunshot reports from the venue.
On June 27, police were called to the Lavish Lounge for a shooting. According to the incident report, a bullet grazed a woman’s leg while she was outside the building. She went inside the building and said she was sprayed by security personnel who were trying to break up a fight.
An April 3 shooting incident left a man and woman suffering injuries from gunfire and a man accused of pulling the trigger.
Errick Rashaan Sheppard, a.k.a. “Active,” 23, of Lawton, was charged April 6 with two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, as well as resisting an officer and possession of a firearm while on probation, records indicate. He has been free since then after posting $50,000 bond.
An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Sheppard for allegations he was attempting to intimidate the injured woman in June.
In another incident on March 27, police responded to calls about multiple gunshots at the venue. One person was shot in the back and a vehicle was struck twice by gunfire, according to the report.
There was one incident on March 14 where gunshots were reported from the parking lot and on March 13, police responded three times to the Lavish Lounge. The first call was in regard to a disturbance involving a firearm. Soon after, police were called on the report of a woman kidnapped inside the business. Gunshots were heard coming from a pair of vehicles leaving the premises.
About 16 minutes later, police received the report of several windows being broken and of the venue owner shooting a vehicle because “he thought a woman threw a rock,” according to police.
After opening on Jan. 1, the first incident was also, so far, the only deadly incident.
On Jan. 17, Lawton police were conducting a compliance check on the venue when 10 gunshots were fired outside. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) review of the incident, police raced from the building and Zonterious Johnson, 24, was seen standing in the street firing a handgun. Another unidentified person was seen near a white sport utility vehicle and was reported to be returning fire.
When told to stop, Johnson ran from the scene and a short foot pursuit followed until Johnson turned into the alley south of Park Avenue on Southwest 10th Street. According to the police body cam video, as the pursuing officer shined his light, Johnson is seen lifting his shirt and pulling an object from his waistband. After being told to drop the weapon, he is seen extending his arm and the gun came into view. The officer fired six shots with two creating through-and-through shots to his chest and another to his right foot.
Grubbs confirmed the venue has caused LPD to respond at least 12 times for late-night violence since its opening.
