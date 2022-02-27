ANADARKO — One man running from police was caught after investigators said he broke into two different homes in attempt to get away. Now he’s in jail on $25,000 total bond and another man is wanted for allegations of trying to hide him.
Anadarko Police Officer Hayden Young stated he was assisting in the police pursuit of Damien Tyler Tsoodle around 5:45 p.m. Feb. 22 in the 600 block of West Virginia Street. He saw the runner wearing a red hoodie and black pants before he jumped a fence into the backyard at 611 W. Georgia, the probable cause affidavit states.
The homeowner, who was home with his young children, popped out the back door and asked Young if he was looking for someone. Then, he said a man came through the back door and was seen in the kitchen, the affidavit states.
He confronted the man and asked who he was. He said the response was a friend of his son. When the homeowner saw an officer, he went out to Young, and the intruder ran through and out his front door. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants after leaving his hoodie behind and had jumped the fence into 612 W. Georgia.
Tsoodle is accused of kicking in the back door at the second home and going inside. With an officer behind the house, Young stated he knocked and, several minutes later, Kinion Lake Jarvis came out and asked if he’d knocked, according to the affidavit. Young said yes, asked who ran into the house and he replied, Tsoodle. He told Young he’d told him to leave and Tsoodle went out the back door, jumped the fence and ran east.
The officer stationed behind the house told Young no one came out. Young stated he told Jarvis to have Tsoodle come out and he said “OK” before going back in, the affidavit states.
While waiting for Tsoodle to come out, Young stated he heard voices inside, including on that said “Go.” That’s when Tsoodle ran out another door, according to the affidavit. He hopped another fence to get away but was soon caught.
Tsoodle, 19, of Anadarko, made his initial appearance Thursday in Caddo County District Court where he received three counts of first-degree burglary, records indicate. He’s in jail on $25,000 total bond and is scheduled to return to court at 11 a.m. March 10 for attorney announcements and a revocation conference.
An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Jarvis, 21, of Moore, for a felony count of harboring a fugitive from justice, records indicate.