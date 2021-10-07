A Lawton man is in jail after he was accused of punching an on-light-duty police officer who was using a cane.
Terry Moseby, 40, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault and battery on a police officer, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
Moseby is accused of assaulting Lawton Police Lt. Scott Kisner Monday morning at a local convenience store.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Moseby was in the Stripe’s store at No. 2 SW 11th around 11:45 a.m. A witness said he was yelling and cursing at the ATM. When asked to leave he refused.
Kisner, who was walking with a cane due to recent surgery, came into the store. Dressed in plain clothes and on light duty, Kisner’s badge was visible and he was carrying his sidearm.
The officer approached Moseby who looked at Kisner’s badge before shoving and punching him, the affidavit states. The witness yelled, “That’s a Lawton police officer,” and Moseby fled the store. Kisner suffered minor cuts to several areas of his upper body from the incident.
Police found Moseby in a parking lot near Southwest 8th Street and A Avenue and tried to put him in handcuffs. Investigators said he, in turn, became irate and began yelling and screaming before being taken into custody.
“Moseby spontaneously stated, ‘I didn’t assault that man with the cane,’” according to the affidavit.
Moseby has a prior felony conviction from August 2012 in Marathon County, Wisconsin for hit and run, records indicate.
Held on $20,000 bond, Moseby returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 27 for his preliminary hearing conference.