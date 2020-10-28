A Tuesday morning stabbing is being investigated by police.
Lawton police were called around 9 a.m. to 6711 SW Beta on the report of a stabbing.
An unidentified victim was found suffering non-life injuries and taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
“Officers are still looking for the suspect,” he said. “Detectives are conducting interviews of witnesses at this time.”
No information is available as to what led to the stabbing or the description of the suspect.
If you have any info about these or any other felony crimes you can share it: @www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com; or download the 355-INFO mobile app to submit a tip.
You can also call Lawton police, 580-581-3270; or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.