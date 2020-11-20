A Wednesday stabbing at Lawton Correctional Facility is under investigation despite the injured inmate’s wishes.
Lawton Police Sgt. Elijah Garcia reported being called around 11:15 a.m. to the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound, for an assault call. A correctional officer told the arriving officer who said he’d been called to transport an injured inmate to Comanche County Memorial Hospital. He said the man had been stabbed “several times.”
The inmate, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report, refused to provide information and declined to file charges.
The case has been turned over to the department’s Criminal Investigation Division for further consideration.