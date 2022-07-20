A pair of women are in jail for allegations they poached over $2,000 worth of merchandise from J.C. Penney’s.
Francis Darlene Burrell, 55, and Chris Ebony Deon Pasley, 37, both of Lawton, made initial appearances Monday in Comanche County District Court.
Burrell received felony charges of grand larceny, and bringing contraband into a penal institution after former conviction of two felonies, records indicate. Pasley received a felony charge of grand larceny.
The women were arrested July 13 after police were called to Central Plaza, 200 SW C, regarding a theft. Lawton Police Officer Ashley Carmen stated she found the pair inside a vehicle with a lot of stolen items. Burrell told Carmen “she stole all the items,” the probable cause affidavit states.
Inside some Dillard’s bags were $2,1770.80 worth of items taken from J.C. Penney’s and another $305 worth of items were found to have been taken from Kohl’s, the affidavit states.
While inside the Lawton City Jail, Burrell is accused of hiding a small bag with methamphetamine in her mouth, according to Carmen. Officers learned Pasley has a prior history of larceny and theft, according to the affidavit.
Burrell has two prior felony convictions for conspiracy to commit a felony in Comanche County from April 2016, records indicate.
Burrell and Pasley are being held on $10,000 bond and are scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 26 for preliminary hearing conferences.
