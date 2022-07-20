A pair of women are in jail for allegations they poached over $2,000 worth of merchandise from J.C. Penney’s.

Francis Darlene Burrell, 55, and Chris Ebony Deon Pasley, 37, both of Lawton, made initial appearances Monday in Comanche County District Court.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

