ALTUS — Police are looking for a $13,000 ATV stolen Saturday night from an equipment distributor.
A John Deere “Gator” all-terrain vehicle was reported missing Wednesday morning after management of Western Equipment watched security video and discovered the missing ATV, Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said. It’s believed the suspect(s) cut a section of fence surrounding the property and stole the vehicle, he said.
“Police have obtained that video and are reviewing video surveillance from nearby businesses in hopes of identifying a suspect(s) or vehicles that may have been involved in the theft,” Murphy said.
The stolen “Gator,” one of the more deluxe models, is valued at more than $13,000.
If you have information about the theft, contact Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers, (580) 482-8477.
“You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward,” Murphy said.