An Oklahoma City man caught throwing bags of tobacco, marijuana and cell phones into the Lawton Correctional Facility is now, himself, behind bars on $70,000 bond.

Rashaad Elijah Wuan Runnels, 21, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of bringing contraband into prison and unauthorized entry into prison, as well as a misdemeanor count of bringing tobacco into the prison, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

