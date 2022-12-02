An Oklahoma City man caught throwing bags of tobacco, marijuana and cell phones into the Lawton Correctional Facility is now, himself, behind bars on $70,000 bond.
Rashaad Elijah Wuan Runnels, 21, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of bringing contraband into prison and unauthorized entry into prison, as well as a misdemeanor count of bringing tobacco into the prison, records indicate.
Runnels was captured late-Tuesday night after he hopped the road fence at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound, and threw two bags over the perimeter fence, the probable cause affidavit states. Lawton Police Detective Travis Crawford spoke with corrections officers who said he’d been caught trying to get back to the roadway; his shoes were muddy and wet and his hands were cut and bleeding.
A soft cooler bag and a backpack were recovered.
The cooler bag contained four pounds of tobacco, a cell phone with cable and block, a SIM card, two packs of cigarettes, two packs of rolling papers, a lighter and two packs of cigarillos, the affidavit states. The backpack held six bags of tobacco weighing 1 pound, 170 grams of medical marijuana, another bag with 1.5 pounds of raw tobacco, a package of THC marijuana gummies, eight cell phones and seven cables, Crawford stated.
The detective stated none of the marijuana contained an Oklahoma tax stamp.
“Agent Crawford believes Runnels conspired with an unknown ODOC (Oklahoma Department of Corrections) inmate to introduce contraband into a penal facility,” according to the affidavit.
Runnels is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. Feb. 28th, 2023, for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.