On Thursday morning, Lawton police made a highly anticipated announcement following a violent week.
“At this time there are no outstanding homicide suspects at this time, in regard to this past week’s previous homicides,” said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
The two men are in jail in connection to a Saturday fatal double shooting that kicked off a deadly four days in Lawton.
The accused shooter was arrested Thursday morning in Memphis, Tenn., according to Grubbs. His accused accomplice was taken into custody the night before in Lawton.
Frank Alexander Cooper III, 36, of Lawton, is awaiting extradition back to Comanche County where he is wanted for felony charges of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, use of vehicle in the discharging of a weapon, and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. The murder charge is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
Grubbs said Jakelevon D. Johnson, 20, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of being an accessory to first-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 5 and 25 years in prison.
The men are accused of playing roles in the Saturday afternoon shooting death of Lavonte Lawler at Garrett’s Landings Apartments, 1321 SW 27th.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police were called shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday to a shooting at the apartments and arrived to find Lawler dead from a gunshot wound to his face, and another man suffering a gunshot wound. The second man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Witnesses told investigators Cooper shot Lawler in the face but were unsure who shot and injured the other man.
Cooper has prior felony convictions: June 2003, Tulsa County, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and May 2012, Shelby County, Tenn., for aggravated robbery, records indicate.
Johnson is being held on $200,000 bond. Records indicate he returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 16 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Grubbs said police are planning to meet with a juvenile and parents while investigating what led to a teen being stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon in northeast Lawton.
Josiah Cane Elliott, 17, of Lawton, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at 151 NE Dunlop Street. He was taken to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly before 4 p.m.
The whole incident involves minors, according to Grubbs. A hindrance to investigators at the moment is the circulation of Elliott at near death currently circulating on social media sites.
“We don’t know who posted the pictures,” he said.
The circumstances leading up to Elliott’s death are causing detectives to have to sort through a lot of information, good and bad, to “dive into the truth behind it,” Grubbs said. Details for release are scarce.
“For safety concerns of the families involved, we’re not publicizing anything right now,” he said.
Elliott’s death was the fourth by homicide since shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday and is the city’s seventh overall this year.
A 28-year-old man accused of taking part in a pair of Sunday homicides is in jail awaiting his initial appearance.
Tevin Anderson, 28, of Lawton, was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home, 2216 NW Pollard, according to the police report. He was arrested for a felony arrest warrant for allegations of being an accomplice in the Sunday afternoon shooting death of Richard E. Anderson, 49, of Lawton.
Anderson remains in the City Jail awaiting transfer to Comanche County Detention Center in preparation for his initial appearance for this case. The crime is punishable by between 5 and 25 years in prison.
Grubbs announced Wednesday night that Anderson is the suspect in the shooting death of Jennifer Gibson.
Police found Gibson around 3:30 a.m. Sunday lying in the roadway at Southwest 6th Street and U.S. 281. She was found dead from a gunshot wound.
Anderson was developed as a suspect over the course of the investigation, according to Grubbs. Investigators consider him an accomplice in the shooting death of Richard Anderson and a 16-year-old is in jail on $1 million bond for pulling the trigger.
Zaire Ameri Brown, 16, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court for felony counts of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, and possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication, records indicate. The State is seeking the punishment of life without parole for the teen due to being “irreparably corrupt and permanently incorrigible,” according to the charge.
Brown is accused of shooting and killing Richard Anderson during the Sunday afternoon incident outside Phillips 66, 1202 Cache Road. According to investigators who viewed the store security video, a verbal argument between Tevin and Richard Anderson and another man escalated.
Richard Anderson was seen on video approaching a vehicle where Brown was standing. According to the affidavit, after walking away, Brown followed and shot him several times in the upper back and neck. He joined Anderson and the other man and fled in the vehicle.
Brown being held on $ 1 million bond, is slated to return to court at 3 p.m. July 29 for is preliminary hearing conference.
