Lawton police say a 43-year-old man believing he was going to meet up with a 13-year-old girl from out of state received a rude awakening last month.

Detectives with the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Division arrested Ricardo Maddela on April 24. According to a police statement, Maddela had been communicating with the tween girl from another state and conversations were “mainly sexual” and the age difference was known.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.