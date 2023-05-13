Lawton police say a 43-year-old man believing he was going to meet up with a 13-year-old girl from out of state received a rude awakening last month.
Detectives with the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Division arrested Ricardo Maddela on April 24. According to a police statement, Maddela had been communicating with the tween girl from another state and conversations were “mainly sexual” and the age difference was known.
Maddela planned to meet with the girl but “he met several of our detectives instead,” police stated. He was arrested.
On May 1, Maddela went before the Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of lewd proposals to a child under 16, use of telephone/computer to solicit sexual conduct with a minor, and possession of juvenile pornography, court records indicate.
Held on $150,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with the 13-year-old girl, Maddela returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 1 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.
You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.