More is known about a morbid mystery that left a homeless man footless and police and the public puzzled.
It began almost like a David Lynch movie Sunday night when a Lawton police officer discovered a man in the breezeway of a closed apartment complex.
He had no feet. One foot remained inside a boot found in a home’s backyard.
On Tuesday, police were able to answer some questions while others remain unknown.
Sgt. Dane Swinford first responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. to a home in the 1100 block of Northwest Williams after a shoe was found in the backyard. Inside the shoe was a human foot, according to the incident report.
A search for the foot’s owner led to a breezeway at the closed Lincoln Villa Apartments, 1109 NW Lincoln. A man was found lying between the abandoned apartments. Swinford quickly learned he had no feet.
“I smelled a strong odor of decomposition,” he reported.
The man blamed aliens for the appendage abduction. He told the officer, “the coalition had come down from the sky in a blue ship and took his feet,” according to the report.
Despite his condition, he declined medical treatment. Swinford then took him into custody for an emergency order of detention due to his statements and medical condition, the report states. He was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s emergency room by EMS for medical attention.
The man’s medical and mental conditions converged to create a tragic situation, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer. It is believed the man had, at some point, suffered frostbite, diabetes or possibly some kind of combination of the two to create the outcome, he said.
“It was a medical condition that caused him to lose his feet,” he said. “Mental illness contributed to him not receiving the care he needed.”
Officers wore SCVA and Hazmat gear when they collected the body parts, which were taken to the hospital.
Grubbs said there doesn’t appear to be anything nefarious behind the incident, other than the tragedy of the man’s unhindered decay.
“As far as we know there’s no criminal intent behind any of this,” he said. “It’s just sad all the way around.”
The Constitution spoke Monday with people who interacted with the man and there were a couple of people who said he had two feet two weeks ago and last week, he didn’t.
Questions concerning how the man’s feet became detached, if they were detached at the ankles and how the man was getting around have been submitted to the Lawton Police Department. Police also have not said where the second foot was discovered.
Although frostbite and diabetes can each cause the loss of a limb, there is little information available about feet becoming completely detached on their own.
A danger from this type of injury is also found from gangrene and sepsis. Death is a likely outcome if either is left untreated.