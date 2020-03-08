A man said he was assaulted exiting his bathroom by another man who yelled “wrong guy” before stabbing him Thursday night.
Despite his injury, the man claimed he wasn’t a victim.
Lawton police were called around 9:45 p.m. to the area of Southwest 19th Street and C Avenue on the report of a stabbing. That man said he’d been stabbed earlier in the day by a man he’d argued with the night before, the report states.
Earlier Thursday afternoon, the man said he was exiting his bathroom when the other man yelled “wrong guy” and stabbed him in the stomach. The weapon used was not identified and it's unclear how the assailant got inside the home.
The injured man declined to be taken by ambulance to the hospital. He also told officers that he didn’t want to press charges against his attacker.
The accused stabber wasn’t at the scene. The victim refused to help police further and said that “he was not a victim,” the report states.