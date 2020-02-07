A couple caught inside with Wednesday’s winter weather had a domestic incident that resulted in a man being stabbed and a woman arrested for assault.
While most of the city was at a standstill due to a winter weather storm, Lawton police responded around 4:30 p.m. to an apartment in the 900 block of Southwest 6th Street on a domestic call between a man and a woman. They arrived to find a man had been stabbed, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer.
“There was an argument that occurred between the parties and the female stabbed the male,” he said.
The man, who was suffering non-life-threatening injuries, declined medical treatment.
According to the police report, the woman said her boyfriend had come at her aggressively and, in self-defense, she grabbed a knife and held it close to herself. She said he stabbed himself on his right side after he tried to take the knife away from her.
The man told police he’d been asleep when the woman began yelling at him. He said he went into the bathroom and she began throwing things at him. The argument worsened and the next thing the man knew, the woman had pulled out the kitchen knife. When he tried to take it away from her, he said she stabbed him, the report states.
Jenkins said the woman was arrested and booked into jail for assault with a dangerous weapon.
