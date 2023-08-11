A Lawton woman is accused of giving a 2-year-old a marijuana edible to calm her down so the woman could finish getting her hair done.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Kayla Danielle Brinker, 27, for a count of child neglect. She faces up to life in prison if convicted.
Lawton police responded to Southwestern Medical Facility shortly after 7:45 p.m. May 20 on a report of child neglect and learned the toddler had ingested a marijuana gummy, the warrant affidavit states.
Department of Human Service agents conducted interviews with the people at the home at the time and learned Brinker had been there getting her hair done, Detective Justin Johnson stated. The woman fixing Brinker’s hair told investigators the girl had been sick and clingy, delaying the hairdo, the affidavit states.
The woman said she’d stepped out of the room and the girl was left with Brinker. When she returned, the child showed signs of being in an altered state and, she said, she confronted Brinker who said she’d given the girl the gummy to “calm her down,” according to the affidavit.
Johnson interviewed Brinker on July 31. Brinker said she’d brought the gummy and smokable marijuana. She said she was rolling a blunt and had put the gummy onto a bedpost and that the girl had eaten the gummy while she had turned away, the affidavit states.
A $10,000 cash bond was issued upon Brinker’s arrest.
