Glass

A Lawton woman is accused of giving a 2-year-old a marijuana edible to calm her down so the woman could finish getting her hair done.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Kayla Danielle Brinker, 27, for a count of child neglect. She faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

