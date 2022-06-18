A 21-year-old man is in jail for allegations he broke into one medical marijuana dispensary and tried to get into another one eight days later.
Police said he admitted he did it “because he needed marijuana.”
The Comanche County District Court charged Chima Mark, a.k.a. Chima Moses Mark-Ihemerendu with second-degree burglary in one case and attempted second-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of obstructing police in the second case, records indicate. The burglary counts are punishable by up to seven years in prison.
In the first case, Mark is accused of breaking the window of Big Chief Collective Dispensary, 1811 W. Gore, and going inside around 2 a.m. June 8. While inside, investigators said he tried to break into a display case until he was scared off by the business owner speaking to him through the speaker system, the affidavit states.
On Thursday, Lawton Police Detective Justin Johnson interviewed Mark regarding the attempted burglary of another dispensary.
Police were called shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday to Purple Dragon Dispensary, 1314 W. Gore, on a burglary in progress. An officer had seen a person dressed in all black trying to break inside with a crowbar and a foot pursuit followed, the affidavit states. Mark was Tasered and taken into custody, but under the name of Zion King, according to Officer Hunter Phillips. He was later identified as Mark.
While Mark was in custody, Johnson noticed he resembled the person dressed in similar clothing from the security video of the Big Chief break-in. During an interview, Mark admitted to breaking into Big Chief “because he needed marijuana,” according to the affidavit.
Held on $5,000 bond for each case, $10,000 total, Mark returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 6 for his preliminary hearing conferences, records indicate.