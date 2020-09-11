In less than a week, Lawton’s homicide numbers have gone up two cases with the Thursday morning shooting death of a male.
Lawton Police officers were called around 4 a.m. to 1806 SW Monroe on a shooting. A male was found suffering a gunshot wound, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer. The incident is being investigated as the city’s 14th homicide of 2020.
No reference to where the man died, whether at the scene or at a hospital, has been reported. The two story home has a large banner for the Outlaws Motorcycle Club displayed. Any connection has not been released.
“Detectives are still actively investigating the scene. … still interviewing witnesses,” Grubbs said.
Grubbs said detectives will identify the victim and offer more information this afternoon.
The shooting death is the sixth from gunfire this year, according The Constitution’s records. It marks two, very recent cases of lives ended by gunfire.
On Sept. 4, police found Donald Bowman, 60, dead from a gunshot wound to the head at his home at 203 NW Northwood. The State Medical Examiner ruled his death was from homicide.
Police were called around 10 p.m. the night before to the vicinity of Bowman’s house. A vehicle seen leaving the area was described and police underwent a short vehicle and then foot chase before taking two people into custody. It is believed a gun was dumped during the chase.
Neighbors took photos of officers searching for shell casings in the roadway but have said no one checked on the occupant at Bowman’s home or neighboring homes.
Grubbs said that several questions submitted by The Constitution aren’t ready to be answered publicly at this point.
“Detectives are still doing an active investigation and are not ready to comment at this time,” he said.
If you have information about these or other any other crimes, call Lawton Police, 580-581-3270; or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.