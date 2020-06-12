A woman claims she and another woman were sexually assaulted Monday night during a party at a Lawton home. Her injured arm and suspicion there had been a burglary during the incident has police investigating.
Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to the USPHS Indian Hospital regarding two women who told staff they had been sexually assaulted the night before at a home in Lawton, the report states. The staff said the women told them they were having a party at one girl’s house when they were both sexually assaulted, according to LPD Officer Dane Swinford.
Both women declined to press charges and to undergo a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) exam.
It was believed the home also had been burglarized during the incident, according to the report.
The women were given victim of sexual assault information sheets as well as pamphlets of their rights, according to Swinford.
Later that day, LPD Officer G. Jay Bruce said he was called to the emergency room at Southwestern Medical Center to follow up with the rape report after one of the women sought further medical care.
The woman said she wanted to press charges against a 25-year-old man she identified as assaulting her, the report states. He is on probation for one of four prior felony convictions.
The officer followed the woman’s aunt back to the home and collected evidence from the master and the guest bedrooms. According to the report, when Bruce returned to the hospital, he found the woman had a hard cast on her left arm. She didn’t know how it had been injured.
A SANE exam was requested and later made.