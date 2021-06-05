Lawton police are investigating an injured woman’s claim of being raped Thursday night.
She said she “fought as hard as she could.”
Officers responded to a sexual assault report shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Northwest Irwin.
Lawton Police Sgt. Kendra Hallagin reported finding a woman on the porch of a home who said she’d been victimized. She had bruising all over her body and several cuts, including a large cut on her scalp that went to the skull bone, the report states. She was hysterical and not making much sense, according to the officer.
The woman’s eyes also showed burst blood vessels and redness and bruising and scratching around her neck consistent with being choked, according to the report. She also had bite marks on her arms.
She said a man told her to strip out of her clothes and hit her over the head with a bicycle frame, the report states. It happened somewhere else in town but she couldn’t remember where, she said.
The attacker began strangling her and the woman said she “could not breathe” while it was happening, according to the report. She also said she was raped. The woman’s shoulder blades were bruised, as were her elbows, according to Hallagin.
The woman had defensive wounds on her hands and told the officer she “fought as hard as she could,” the report states.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.