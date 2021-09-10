Lawton police are looking to get to the bottom of a double-shooting Wednesday evening that left two people wounded.
A man and woman are being treated at a local hospital after being shot, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
Police and first responders were called shortly after 5:30 p.m. to 437 NW 53rd on the report of a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the head in the home’s backyard. The man was taken to a hospital where he is currently under treatment and care.
Things turned stranger when, shortly after the initial call, a woman called 911 to report she’d been shot. Grubbs said her shooting is believed to be connected to the man’s on Northwest 53rd Street.
Emergency radio dispatchers reported the woman called several times but were unable to locate her. Investigators learned her name and were able to begin pinging her cell phone to zero in on her location.
“Officers were able to locate her, and she is being treated at a local hospital,” Grubbs said.
Detectives from the LPD Criminal Investigation Division are still investigating this incident.
No further information into the incident is available at the moment, according to Grubbs.
If you have any information concerning this or any other felony crime, you can call 355-INFO (4636) or submit an anonymous tip: www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com.