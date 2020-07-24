A 45-year-old man died Friday and police are investigating if he’d suffered a medical condition that caused a wreck in northwest Lawton.
Police were called shortly before 2 p.m. to EZ Go, 6439 Cache Road, on a single-vehicle wreck with injury. It was determined the man had been driving eastbound on Cache Road when, at some point, he went off the roadway and into the gas station parking lot, striking the gas pumps and was stopped by a large pillar, Sgt. Elijah Garcia, LPD information officer, said.
The man was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has not been identified until next of kin are notified.
“The cause of collision and death is unknown at this time,” Garcia said, “but our Traffic Division is currently investigating the incident.”