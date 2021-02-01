Lawton police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left a man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to 2804 SW J Lot 72 regarding the shooting. According to the report, the injured man was found lying inside the home suffering multiple bullet wounds.
He was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. There is no update as to his condition.
If you would have any information regarding this or any other crime, you can call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO or submit an anonymous tip on the mobile app.