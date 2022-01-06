Six days into the new year, Lawton recorded its first homicide of 2022.
An individual has been taken into custody, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. Little other information is available regarding when officers were called to St. James Apartments, 8802 Cache Road, regarding the death.
No victim information has been released as of Thursday evening
Detectives from the department’s Criminal Investigations Division are currently investigating the incident, Grubbs said.
“More information will be released as it is discovered,” he said.