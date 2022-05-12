Lawton police are investigating what may be the city’s 10th homicide of the year.
Police and first responders were called shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the area of Southwest 16th Street and Texas Avenue on the report of a stabbing. Two people were reported to have suffered wounds with one suffering a neck wound, according to emergency radio traffic.
One person was reported to have died at the scene. Another person was transported to a local hospital, but the condition was unknown at 5 p.m.
Four duplex units, eight apartments, were cordoned off with police tape and witnesses were kept inside their apartments until speaking with investigators.
A red vehicle was reported to have dropped a suspect off at the hospital shortly before 4:30 p.m. before taking off at a high rate of speed with two female occupants inside, according to an officers’ report over emergency radios. Little information is available at this time.
Detectives from Lawton’s Criminal Investigation Division are investigating.