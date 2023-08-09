Lawton police shut down traffic for a block perimeter at Liberty National Bank, 629 SW C, Tuesday morning following a bomb threat made to the bank’s call center.

Fort Sill’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit arrived around 10:30 a.m. to conduct a sweep of the downtown location for the bank. All neighboring businesses were cleared as a precaution, according to police.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

