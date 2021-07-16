Police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting at a northwest Lawton apartment complex.
Officers were called shortly after 12:30 p.m. to the Regency Apartments, 20 NW Mission Blvd., on the report of shots fired. They arrived to find one person lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, he said. Identifying information about the victim has not been released.
At least one vehicle, a black SUV suffered a bullet hole in its back window.
Grubbs said technical investigators would gather evidence and develop an idea of what happened. Multiple witnesses were taken to the police station for interviews.
“It’s ongoing,” he said. “They have quite a few witnesses.”