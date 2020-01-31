The third day of a trial in a capital murder case brought the words of the 27-year-old defendant into the record.
Although the video and voice of Delante Trevon Lawrence’s police interview told a story of an exchange of gunfire that killed La’Munt Edward Pickens-Hawkins, 17, the lead detective on the case said that evidence showed otherwise.
Lawton Police Detective Jeff Pollard took the witness stand as the State’s witness and shared how another victim, Al Marroquin, identified Lawrence as the shooter while in the hospital on April 21, 2018, being treated for a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Pollard said he couldn’t speak with Hawkins because he was undergoing surgery for a bullet wound that went from his left chest and exited his lower right abdomen. Hawkins died soon after.
“Al was in pretty bad shape, he was conscious and talking to me,” Pollard said. “Al said Ty or ‘T’ (Lawrence) did it. He didn’t know why.”
Pollard told Assistant District Attorney Jill Oliver that initially he’d made a photo lineup that included Tyqwone Steel, a teen who’d accompanied Hawkins to his apartment, 508 NW 3rd Apartment 3, shortly before the shooting. He said Al Marroquin was positive it wasn’t the teen who’d fired a handgun inside his home.
“He, pretty much, his story has been consistent,” he said.
Following introductory questioning, Oliver showed video of Pollard and Detective Johnathan Santiago’s interview with Lawrence following his arrest.
At first, Lawrence complained about being arrested for jaywalking. Pollard asked him why he’d given the officer a false name and then tried to break out the window in the police unit.
“I started resisting arrest cause they didn’t tell me what they were arresting me for,” he said.
Lawrence had gone into hiding following the shooting and when Gang Unit officers staked out his mother’s house at 503 NE Carver, he made an appearance in a blue four-door car shortly before 11:30 p.m.
Sgt. Chris Hally approached and asked for his license and insurance. Lawrence said the officer “snatched” the license from his hand, then grabbed his hand and twisted his arm behind his back. He also said the officer was reaching for his weapon, causing him to panic, put the car in gear and drive off.
“I felt like my life was in danger,” Lawrence said. “I was afraid for my life. Everything he was doing was shady.”
The woman and her father who were in the car with Lawrence tried to get him to pull over, he said, but he wasn’t stopping. The man and woman jumped out of the speeding car around Northwest 9th Street and Columbia and he continued on until crashing the car a few blocks from there, and ran away. A blue sweatshirt Hally identified that Lawrence had on during the original stop was found in an alley marking his getaway.
Lawrence said he was able to lay low for a while but refused to tell Pollard where he hid out while he was being hunted by police. He was later taken into custody.
“So what else happened yesterday?” Pollard asked.
Lawrence said he hadn’t been living at his mother’s house and that he’d woke up at a “trap house” near Marroquin’s apartment. When asked how he knew Al Marroquin, he told Pollard “I sell weed to Al.” He then turned it to the detectives to quit playing coy with their interrogation.
“If you ask the right questions, I’ll answer you,” he said.
When asked what happened at Marroquin’s, Lawrence told the investigators he thought he was being set up. He asked the detectives how many other guns were found at the apartment.
Pollard pleaded with Lawrence to offer his side of events. After lamenting about his children and the possibility of returning to prison, Lawrence erupted.
“What was I supposed to do, (expletive) die?” he said.
Lawrence said Hawkins was trying to “live up to that lifestyle” and mentioned there was a “beef” between Hawkins, Steel and his younger brother. Hawkins had been shot in 2017 and initially identified the younger brother as the shooter before recanting. The whole situation finally spiraled out of control, he said.
Pollard asked what was the spark setting off the events and Lawrence, an admitted marijuana dealer, responded: “Fourteen grams (of weed) is what did it, bro.”
Lawrence said when he was at Marroquin’s 700-square-foot apartment, there were five people inside with him before the two teens showed up. Al Marroquin’s nephew Antonio was seated next to him and they were breaking up pot to roll into joints when the young man began making him feel uneasy. Conversation between the two seemed “off,” he said and Antonio Marroquin made a phone call that he admitted was to Hawkins and Steel. When they arrived within minutes, he said it “felt like a set-up.”
Antonio and Al Marroquin greeted the two teens and Lawrence said he saw a gun in Steel’s back pocket and one in Hawkins’ pocket. He said Steel “had his hand on his 9 (mm)” but that Hawkins “froze up” and said that Steel fired a gunshot first before he pulled out his 9mm handgun and fired it at the ground and then pointed at Hawkins and fired.
Lawrence said Al Marroquin grabbed his gun and they wrestled with it before he fired a gunshot into the man’s abdomen and got out of the door. He said he ran east across a field and claimed a gunshot fired his direction went over his head — “I didn’t even turn around and shoot back.” He also said he heard the racking sound of a pump shotgun as he fled the home but never saw it or heard a gunshot from it.
“I just wanted to sell my weed and go home,” he said.
Pollard asked Lawrence where his gun was. He admitted to leaving it at a house when he fled the apartment. After having trouble pointing out the location on a map, Pollard said they drove Lawrence to the area and it was recovered in the backyard of 403 NW Euclid, less than two blocks west of Marroquin’s apartment.
Oliver pointed out the discrepancy of Lawrence’s story regarding his escape from the scene of the shooting — that he ran east when evidence showed he ran west.
After interviewing all the people who were inside the apartment at the time of the incident, Pollard told Oliver the only person who said another gun was inside the house was Lawrence.
Lawrence’s lawyer, Robert Kelly of Oklahoma City, asked Pollard about the possibility of gunfire from outside the apartment.
“We didn’t believe there was any chance of there being shooting outside the building,” Pollard said. “Nobody else in that little apartment said anything about gunfire coming in from outside.”
The defense is expected to open its arguments in the case at 9 a.m. today in District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom.