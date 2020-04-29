DUNCAN — The victim of a Monday morning shooting in Duncan is in stable condition and investigators are hoping to find out what he knows about the incident.
Rollen Newsom, 44, is recovering at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City from at least one gunshot wound sustained during the incident, according to Duncan Police Detective Josh Branch.
Police were called around 1 a.m. to property in the 500 block of North N Street on a report of shots fired and arrived to find Newsom, who was sitting in a vehicle, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Branch said the vehicle he was in was struck by at least a dozen shots from a 9mm handgun. The weapon has not been recovered, according to Branch.
Police Chief Dan Ford said that, from what’s understood so far, Newsom was on another person’s property around several parked semi-trailers when gunfire erupted.
“The guy in the car wasn’t supposed to be there,” Ford said. “The guy who did the shooting was supposed to be there.”
No arrests have been made and the investigation continues, according to the Branch.
“We still have one witness that’s been kind tough to track down,” he said, “and I still need to get a statement from the victim.”