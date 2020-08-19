Police identified the 67-year-old man who died Monday morning during an incident where he was struck by traffic on Rogers Lane.
His cause of death is pending.
Allen Hayle, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck on northwest Rogers Lane near Central Drive, according to Sgt. Elijah Garcia, Lawton Police information officer.
“At this time, it is unknown why he was in the roadway,” Garcia said. “The Lawton Police Department Traffic Unit is still investigating this incident.”
Officers and first responders arrived shortly before 3:15 a.m. after a male was reported lying in the roadway. Garcia said a caller told the dispatcher he had struck the male with his vehicle.
Hayle’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for autopsy to determine the cause of death.
“We will wait for the ME’s report to give complete cause of death,” Garcia said.