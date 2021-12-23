Richard Crawford III, 42, died in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of Cache Road and Northwest 38th Street.
His identity was released after 5 p.m. Thursday so family could be contacted, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
Grubbs said the other driver suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover, according to information he’d received from Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Investigators are trying to determine what happened. The accident occurred at 8 a.m. Wednesday when three vehicles collided in the intersection of the southbound lanes of Northwest 38th Street and the westbound lanes on Cache Road.
At the scene, a westbound white SUV with its driver’s side front tire and its wheel dislodged was lying several feet away in the roadway. The airbag had deployed. A green Dodge Charger was stopped behind it, suffering what appeared from a distance to be minimal damage.
A disabled silver car facing eastbound showed an impact into the driver’s side compartment. Glass littered the roadway.
All directions of travel were shutdown to through traffic in that area until around 1 p.m. for the emergency response, cleanup, removal of the vehicles and investigation.
Traffic Unit investigators plan to get a drone to the site on Monday to get aerial footage of the scene, according to Grubbs.