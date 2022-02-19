Police have identified the victim of what is classified as a fatal hit-and-run.
Carlos Phillips died Monday night following the collision in the area of Northwest 63rd Street and Cache Road, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
Police were called around 10 p.m. and found Phillips in the roadway. Medical assistance was given at the scene.
Police are seeking the vehicle and driver who struck Phillips, Grubbs said. The Traffic Division and Criminal Investigation Division are working together to solve this but need more help.
“This accident was a hit-and-run and there is currently no suspect in custody,” he said. “We ask for the community’s help in this investigation.”
Phillips’ death is the city’s fourth by homicide in 2022 and second pedestrian killed by a vehicle in February.
If you were near the area of Northwest 63rd Street and Cache Road between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Monday and believe you may have information, Grubbs asked that you reach out.
Call LPD Sgt. John Bordelon with the Traffic Division, 580-581-3270.