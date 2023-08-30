Tape

Lawton police have released information regarding two bodies found in the city limits, one in December 2022 and another found last week behind a local business.

The human remains found on Dec. 5, 2022, near the intersection of Northwest 38th Street and Rogers Lane have been identified as Kyle Ketchum, 29, from Lawton, according to Sgt. Christopher Blessing, Lawton Police information officer. The identification followed an autopsy by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s office.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

