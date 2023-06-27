A usually tranquil spot at Lake Ellsworth was a hub of activity on Monday.
Police officers and firefighters blanketed Fisherman’s Cove at Lake Ellsworth in search of a missing 35-year-old male kayaker. The man remained missing as of Monday evening, an official confirmed.
First responders used a boat equipped with sonar to search the bottom of the lake.
Lt. Anthony Bray was one of a few police officers on shore aiding the searchers on the water.
“Yesterday evening we got a call that a male had overturned in a kayak,” Bray said. “The partner they were kayaking with attempted to right the kayak and retrieve the male. They got the kayak turned back over but the victim could not be seen.”
When the man tipped over in his kayak Sunday evening, helpful bystanders sprang into action. Bray said the woman the missing person was kayaking with yelled out for help. People on the bank heard her and took their boat out to where the incident happened.
Bray said a couple civilians dove into the water Sunday to help search, but they could not locate the missing kayaker. When officers arrived from Lawton Police Department, they marked the area with buoys to prepare for the dive team to search when it got light on Monday.
“Early this morning, about 5:30, the Lawton Police Department dive team came out and began recovery operations,” Bray said. “We still have been unable to recover him.”