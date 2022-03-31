A Lawton man with six prior felony convictions and three open felony cases is in jail after he was captured by police hiding in a shed’s attic.
Cody Riley Nash, 26, made his initial appearance Wednesday where he received felony counts of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of another’s credit card, as well as misdemeanor charges of two counts of knowingly receiving/concealing/withholding stolen property, breaking and entering and obstructing an officer, records indicate.
Nash was arrested Monday following a vehicle chase that turned into a foot race and, finally, a game of hide-and-seek won by the police.
Lawton Police Detective Jeffrey McCoy stated he was watching a home in a known drug area around Northwest 14th Street and Andrews Avenue when he saw a stolen Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a man ran to the driver’s side and got in before taking off at a high rate of speed. McCoy hit his lights and siren and took off after it.
The truck continued at speeds over 85 mph through residential neighborhoods with near misses of vehicles and pedestrians, McCoy stated. The truck went east on Northwest Ferris Avenue and attempted a southbound turn on Railroad Street when it went off the road and into the grass where it eventually came to a stop, the affidavit states. The driver took off running.
During the foot chase, Nash got away after crossing a creek. While checking the surrounding area, McCoy stated he heard “crashing noises” from a shed located in the back yard of a home in the 500 block of Northeast Carver. Fresh mud was seen on the frame of an open window.
The homeowner let officers into the locked shed and Nash was found hiding in the attic, according to the affidavit. After several attempts to get him down, officers physically dragged him down and took him into custody, according to McCoy.
Two altered checks were found in Nash’s wallet and investigators confirmed the pickup had been reported stolen, the affidavit states.
Nash has six prior felony convictions in Comanche County: February 2017, second-degree burglary, and two counts of grand larceny; January 2019, second-degree burglary; and January 2020, second-degree burglary, records indicate.
Having been out of jail on $75,000 cumulative bond for three 2021 cases in Comanche County, records indicate those also have been revoked.
Nash, who is held on $250,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. May 23 for his preliminary hearing conference.