Cuffs

DUNCAN — Police said an argument over a bong used for smoking marijuana led to a Duncan woman stabbing her girlfriend in the inner thigh.

Riely Faith Mohler, 19, made her initial appearance Friday in Stephens County District Court where she received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. She’s facing up to 10 years behind bars if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you