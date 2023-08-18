DUNCAN — Police said an argument over a bong used for smoking marijuana led to a Duncan woman stabbing her girlfriend in the inner thigh.
Riely Faith Mohler, 19, made her initial appearance Friday in Stephens County District Court where she received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. She’s facing up to 10 years behind bars if convicted.
Police were called Aug. 10 to a home at 408 N. 1st Street in Duncan regarding a stabbing. They spoke with the woman who “noticeably had blood on her and was very upset,” Duncan Police Master Officer Conner Newman stated. She said her girlfriend, Mohler, stabbed her in the inner left thigh during an argument, the probable cause affidavit states.
The woman told Newman that Mohler, too, had injuries from a marijuana bong that broke during the altercation.
Police learned Mohler had been dropped off at the Duncan Regional Hospital emergency room by her sister. Mohler told police she and the woman had argued over the marijuana bong when it broke but refused to speak further with investigators, requesting an attorney, the affidavit states.
Mohler’s sister told police that Mohler left the knife at her house and she’d placed it in the trash after taking Mohler to the emergency room. Mohler told Newman she’d told her sister to give the knife to the police because she did not do anything wrong, according to the affidavit. The sister, however, said she wasn’t given the knife.
After being discharged from the hospital, Mohler was arrested.
During Friday’s initial appearance, Mohler’s hearing was terminated, records indicate.
