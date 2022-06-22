The "suspicious device" that led to the closure of West Gore Blvd between 2 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Monday turned out to be an explosive device, according to the police report.
The device consisted of two propane cylinders, one metal cylinder, taped together, with live bullets, and a firecracker taped to it. The case remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made yet.
At 2 p.m. on Monday, a police officer on patrol had been alerted by a citizen about an unknown device that had been found in an alley between Northwest 26th and 27th streets. First responders then closed West Gore Boulevard between Southwest 24th Street and Southwest 27th Street and evacuations took place for those living in houses nearby.
The Fort Sill Bomb Squad and Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad were called. They neutralized and removed the device, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
Comanche County Memorial Hospital also was evacuated around 3 p.m., according to Nicole Jolly, marketing director for the hospital. Jolly said no patients were evacuated and they were being cared for.
As a precautionary measure, Memorial also evacuated the sleep center, wound care center, obstetrics/gynecology and cardiovascular center in the 2800 block of W. Gore.