Lawton police announced on Monday that the Jan. 17 shooting death of Zonterious Johnson by police was justified.
Officer body camera video also was released.
According to a statement by Police Chief James T. Smith, following an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), the three shots that killed Johnson, 24, were fired after he was seen with a gun in hand and raised it when told to drop it. He was in the area of Southwest 10th Street and Park Avenue.
The incident followed 10 gunshots fired outside the Lavish Lounge, 1015 SW Park. Johnson was celebrating his 24th birthday at the after-hours venue.
The OSBI investigated the case and released its findings to the Comanche County District Attorney's Office for final determination as to whether charges are warranted. The shooting was ruled justified.
