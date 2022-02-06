After setting records for the number of homicides in Lawton in back to back years, Lawton saw a sharp decrease in its homicide rate in 2021.
Lawton set a modern-day record of 19 homicides in 2019, only to see that topped by 23 homicides in 2020.
Of the 17 homicides recorded within the city limits in 2021, according Constitution records, two were police-involved shootings and three were inmate-on-inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility.
Of the police shootings, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation found the first to be ruled justified; the second remains under investigation and police are unable to comment.
While homicide numbers went up nationwide, Lawton saw a drop from the previous two years. Lawton Police Chief James T. Smith credits Lawton police officers for the declining numbers.
“Policing is constantly changing,” he said. “We are continuously learning new ways to police and looking at best practices to improve what we do.”
The key to forging a safer community, Smith said, is building the bond between the citizens and law enforcement.
“The community working with the police department to build bridges between each other is going to be a great way for us to have a safer community,” he said.
One of the measures Smith believes has made an impact is the Community Oriented Police Division. Events like gold tournament and working with Neighborhood Watch programs have helped connect and bond with many in the community. For many, it gives the public a chance to realize officers are also members of the same community.
“These events help create a bridge between police and the community,” he said. “It helps show the public to see the people behind the badges.”
Smith noted we are living in a changing world and, although some crimes are consistent, others are not. It breeds new challenges for law enforcement.
“Criminals are getting smarter and innovative; internet crimes are skyrocketing; we have to constantly remind citizens to safeguard their personal information from fraud,” he said. “Locally we have seen a rise in property crimes and fraud cases.”
The chief said facing the future of crime fighting has meant a change in tactics. You have to be both proactive and reactive.
Smith said focusing on serious crime in screening calls for service, joined with targeted patrols and technology development has assisted police efforts.
“For years law enforcement have used three tactics in combating crime: (1) motorized patrol; (2) rapid response to calls for service; and (3) retrospective investigation of crime,” he said. “Over the past few decades, police responsiveness has been enhanced by connecting police to citizens by telephones, radios, and cars, and by matching police officer schedules and locations to anticipated calls for service.”
Smith said these tactics have proved successful. But there has been criticism within and outside policing for it being more reactive than proactive. He sees a bright future in the methods undertaken by his department.
“I think one of the greatest potentials for improved crime control may not lie in the continued enhancement of response times, patrol tactics, and investigative techniques,” he said. “Rather, by diagnosing and managing problems in the community that produce serious crimes and fostering closer relations with the community to facilitate crime solving.”
Because policing is constantly changing, Smith said focus is found in newer ideas. An officer has gone through Crisis Intervention Training so he can continue to educate and train other officers.
In a changing world, you have to keep pace, Smith said.
“We cannot police the same way we did 10 years, five years or even last year,” he said. “The past years of civil unrest (shows) one thing is clear, the citizens are saying that ‘we want of different way of being policed’ and demanding a more professional service.”
Smith said it means accountability, professionalism and transparency from his department. It’s on his officers to continuously learn new ways to police and work to improve to provide a better service to the citizens of this community, he said.