An unlicensed 19-year-old Comanche County man is in jail after being charged for trying to elude police and causing a head-on crash Monday night.
Gabriel Forrest Lange, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, as well as a trio of misdemeanor counts: causing an accident without a valid driver’s license, driving without a driver’s license and failure to stop or yield at an intersection, records indicate. The eluding count is punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
Lawton police tried to stop a Pontiac Sunfire that blew through the northbound stop sign at Northwest 6th Street and Ferris shortly before 9:30 p.m. An officer pulled the car over but then it took off through Elmer Thomas Park.
According to the probable cause affidavit, with police in pursuit, the car continued onto Cache Road where he turned back west and then northbound onto Fort Sill Boulevard. After turning west on Northwest Smith Avenue, the chase continued until it turned back onto Fort Sill Boulevard and then southbound in the northbound lanes.
The chase came to a crashing halt after the Sunfire crashed head-on into another vehicle and spun out, the affidavit states. Police reported the car swerved through the oncoming traffic and made wide enough turns to cause the car’s undercarriage to grind the roadway.
Lange, the Pontiac’s driver, was taken into custody at the scene.
Held on $40,000 bond, Lange returns to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 26 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.