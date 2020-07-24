It took a Lawton police officer putting his car in the way of danger to put a Friday morning chase through the city to an end.
A police officer tried to stop a silver Chevrolet Impala that ran a stop at a light while driving recklessly shortly before 3 a.m. but, instead, the chase was on. According to Sgt. Elijah Garcia, LPD information officer, the officer followed the car as the pursuit made its way through the city’s downtown.
Another officer set up his car near West Gore Boulevard and Sheridan Road and when the Chevrolet tried to get by, it crashed into the secondary police unit, Garcia said.
The driver of the fleeing car was arrested and booked into jail for eluding police by motor vehicle, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a property accident and failure to obey a traffic signal.
Garcia said the unidentified police officer sustained minor injuries from the wreck. After being medically treated and cleared at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, he was released.