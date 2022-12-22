Cuffs

A Lawton grandmother stands accused of showing her grandson “what Hell felt like” by holding his hand over a stove burner.

A felony arrest warrant was issued Wednesday in Comanche County District Court for Jamie Rhoades, 44, for a count of child abuse, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you