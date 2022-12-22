A Lawton grandmother stands accused of showing her grandson “what Hell felt like” by holding his hand over a stove burner.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Wednesday in Comanche County District Court for Jamie Rhoades, 44, for a count of child abuse, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Lawton police began investigating when on April 3, a 9-year-old boy ran away from her home at 6103 SW Summit to a nearby retirement home. Officers observed “a severe injury” to the boy’s right hand and wrist, the warrant affidavit states. He told investigators his grandmother told him “if he continues down his path, he would end up in Hell and she was going to show him what Hell felt like,” Detective Gregory Adams stated.
The boy said Rhoades held his hand over a stove burner that was on and held it over the heat for some time, the affidavit states. He said she refused to take him to the doctor and treated his wounds at home, holding him out of school for a week. He said when he returned to school, she put him in a wrist brace to hide his injuries and told him to tell others he had a sprained wrist, according to Adams.
During her interview with police, Rhoades said the boy was “difficult to handle,” but claimed the boy burned his own hand on the stove, according to the affidavit. She did say that as punishment for his acting out, she would read the boy Bible verses about Hell, Adams stated.
After the boy was taken to an emergency room, the doctor said his wounds were consistent with the age of the burn and he’d suffered second-degree burns with possible nerve damage, the affidavit states.
A $10,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Rhoades’ arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.