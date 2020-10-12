Police are investigating Lawton’s 15th homicide of the year after a man was shot during what is believed to have been a burglary.
Officers were called around 5:45 a.m. Sunday to 918 SW 3rd Street regarding a break-in with a gun call.
According to the report, Lawton Police Officer Kevin Poirot arrived to find an older woman yelling in the back yard while holding a revolver. She put the gun down when told to do so by officers.
The woman said “Tashiro” was breaking into her son’s home in the backyard and she shot him once before he ran toward the alleyway. Poirot spoke with the man who lives in the garage behind the home who offered a similar story, the report states.
The man, identified as Tashiro Tillman, was found in the alleyway south of the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Witnesses were taken to the police station to speak with investigators.
Tillman's death by homicide is the city’s 15th of the year and comes just over a month since the Sept. 10 shooting death of Haydn Marshall Williams, 24.
If you have information about these or other any other crimes, call Lawton Police, 580-581-3270; or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.