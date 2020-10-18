A search warrant execution Friday morning turned up an arrest in a suspected crack dealing operation.
Lawton Police detectives with the Special Operations Unit served the warrrant around 6 a.m. to an apartment at 7510 NW Tango Road. When the suspect’s Chevrolet Impala approached the apartments, officers contacted the driver and patted him down while taking him in custody.
According to the police report, officers discovered a baggie of crack cocaine weighing 11 grams in his hoodie pocket, as well as $425 in the car.
During the search of the apartment, another 141 grams of crack were recovered, as well as five sets of digital scales, a box of .380 bullets, a 9mm pistol, a .380 pistol, two large bottles of promethazine syrup, $3,000 in cash and miscellaneous pills that included Xanax and ecstasy, the report states.
The suspect was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, trafficking cocaine, possession of narcotics, and proceeds derived from illegal drug activity.